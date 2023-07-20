{"id":9802,"name":"WI Beer and Wine Guide 07.31.23","btnDownloadPdf":{"enabled":true,"url":"https:\/\/mmcebooks.a2hosted.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/07\/Beer-and-Wine-Guide-07.31.23.pdf","icon":"fa-files-o","title":"Download PDF"},"pages":[{"title":"page 1","src":"https:\/\/mmcebooks.a2hosted.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/real3d-flipbook\/books\/WI Beer and Wine Guide 07.31.23\/page1.jpg","thumb":"https:\/\/mmcebooks.a2hosted.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/real3d-flipbook\/books\/WI Beer and Wine Guide 07.31.23\/thumb1.jpg"},{"title":"page 2","src":"https:\/\/mmcebooks.a2hosted.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/real3d-flipbook\/books\/WI Beer and Wine Guide 07.31.23\/page2.jpg","thumb":"https:\/\/mmcebooks.a2hosted.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/real3d-flipbook\/books\/WI Beer and Wine Guide 07.31.23\/thumb2.jpg"},{"title":"page 3","src":"https:\/\/mmcebooks.a2hosted.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/real3d-flipbook\/books\/WI Beer and Wine Guide 07.31.23\/page3.jpg","thumb":"https:\/\/mmcebooks.a2hosted.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/real3d-flipbook\/books\/WI Beer and Wine Guide 07.31.23\/thumb3.jpg"},{"title":"page 4","src":"https:\/\/mmcebooks.a2hosted.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/real3d-flipbook\/books\/WI Beer and Wine Guide 07.31.23\/page4.jpg","thumb":"https:\/\/mmcebooks.a2hosted.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/real3d-flipbook\/books\/WI Beer and Wine Guide 07.31.23\/thumb4.jpg"},{"title":"page 5","src":"https:\/\/mmcebooks.a2hosted.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/real3d-flipbook\/books\/WI Beer and Wine Guide 07.31.23\/page5.jpg","thumb":"https:\/\/mmcebooks.a2hosted.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/real3d-flipbook\/books\/WI Beer and Wine Guide 07.31.23\/thumb5.jpg"},{"title":"page 6","src":"https:\/\/mmcebooks.a2hosted.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/real3d-flipbook\/books\/WI Beer and Wine Guide 07.31.23\/page6.jpg","thumb":"https:\/\/mmcebooks.a2hosted.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/real3d-flipbook\/books\/WI Beer and Wine Guide 07.31.23\/thumb6.jpg"},{"title":"page 7","src":"https:\/\/mmcebooks.a2hosted.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/real3d-flipbook\/books\/WI Beer and Wine Guide 07.31.23\/page7.jpg","thumb":"https:\/\/mmcebooks.a2hosted.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/real3d-flipbook\/books\/WI Beer and Wine Guide 07.31.23\/thumb7.jpg"},{"title":"page 8","src":"https:\/\/mmcebooks.a2hosted.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/real3d-flipbook\/books\/WI Beer and Wine Guide 07.31.23\/page8.jpg","thumb":"https:\/\/mmcebooks.a2hosted.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/real3d-flipbook\/books\/WI Beer and Wine Guide 07.31.23\/thumb8.jpg"},{"title":"page 9","src":"https:\/\/mmcebooks.a2hosted.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/real3d-flipbook\/books\/WI Beer and Wine Guide 07.31.23\/page9.jpg","thumb":"https:\/\/mmcebooks.a2hosted.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/real3d-flipbook\/books\/WI Beer and Wine Guide 07.31.23\/thumb9.jpg"},{"title":"page 10","src":"https:\/\/mmcebooks.a2hosted.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/real3d-flipbook\/books\/WI Beer and Wine Guide 07.31.23\/page10.jpg","thumb":"https:\/\/mmcebooks.a2hosted.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/real3d-flipbook\/books\/WI Beer and Wine Guide 07.31.23\/thumb10.jpg"},{"title":"page 11","src":"https:\/\/mmcebooks.a2hosted.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/real3d-flipbook\/books\/WI Beer and Wine Guide 07.31.23\/page11.jpg","thumb":"https:\/\/mmcebooks.a2hosted.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/real3d-flipbook\/books\/WI Beer and Wine Guide 07.31.23\/thumb11.jpg"},{"title":"page 12","src":"https:\/\/mmcebooks.a2hosted.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/real3d-flipbook\/books\/WI Beer and Wine Guide 07.31.23\/page12.jpg","thumb":"https:\/\/mmcebooks.a2hosted.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/real3d-flipbook\/books\/WI Beer and Wine Guide 07.31.23\/thumb12.jpg"},{"title":"page 13","src":"https:\/\/mmcebooks.a2hosted.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/real3d-flipbook\/books\/WI Beer and Wine Guide 07.31.23\/page13.jpg","thumb":"https:\/\/mmcebooks.a2hosted.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/real3d-flipbook\/books\/WI Beer and Wine Guide 07.31.23\/thumb13.jpg"},{"title":"page 14","src":"https:\/\/mmcebooks.a2hosted.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/real3d-flipbook\/books\/WI Beer and Wine Guide 07.31.23\/page14.jpg","thumb":"https:\/\/mmcebooks.a2hosted.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/real3d-flipbook\/books\/WI Beer and Wine Guide 07.31.23\/thumb14.jpg"},{"title":"page 15","src":"https:\/\/mmcebooks.a2hosted.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/real3d-flipbook\/books\/WI Beer and Wine Guide 07.31.23\/page15.jpg","thumb":"https:\/\/mmcebooks.a2hosted.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/real3d-flipbook\/books\/WI Beer and Wine Guide 07.31.23\/thumb15.jpg"},{"title":"page 16","src":"https:\/\/mmcebooks.a2hosted.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/real3d-flipbook\/books\/WI Beer and Wine Guide 07.31.23\/page16.jpg","thumb":"https:\/\/mmcebooks.a2hosted.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/real3d-flipbook\/books\/WI Beer and Wine Guide 07.31.23\/thumb16.jpg"},{"title":"page 17","src":"https:\/\/mmcebooks.a2hosted.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/real3d-flipbook\/books\/WI Beer and Wine Guide 07.31.23\/page17.jpg","thumb":"https:\/\/mmcebooks.a2hosted.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/real3d-flipbook\/books\/WI Beer and Wine Guide 07.31.23\/thumb17.jpg"},{"title":"page 18","src":"https:\/\/mmcebooks.a2hosted.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/real3d-flipbook\/books\/WI Beer and Wine Guide 07.31.23\/page18.jpg","thumb":"https:\/\/mmcebooks.a2hosted.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/real3d-flipbook\/books\/WI Beer and Wine Guide 07.31.23\/thumb18.jpg"},{"title":"page 19","src":"https:\/\/mmcebooks.a2hosted.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/real3d-flipbook\/books\/WI Beer and Wine Guide 07.31.23\/page19.jpg","thumb":"https:\/\/mmcebooks.a2hosted.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/real3d-flipbook\/books\/WI Beer and Wine Guide 07.31.23\/thumb19.jpg"},{"title":"page 20","src":"https:\/\/mmcebooks.a2hosted.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/real3d-flipbook\/books\/WI Beer and Wine Guide 07.31.23\/page20.jpg","thumb":"https:\/\/mmcebooks.a2hosted.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/real3d-flipbook\/books\/WI Beer and Wine Guide 07.31.23\/thumb20.jpg"},{"title":"page 21","src":"https:\/\/mmcebooks.a2hosted.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/real3d-flipbook\/books\/WI Beer and Wine Guide 07.31.23\/page21.jpg","thumb":"https:\/\/mmcebooks.a2hosted.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/real3d-flipbook\/books\/WI Beer and Wine Guide 07.31.23\/thumb21.jpg"},{"title":"page 22","src":"https:\/\/mmcebooks.a2hosted.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/real3d-flipbook\/books\/WI Beer and Wine Guide 07.31.23\/page22.jpg","thumb":"https:\/\/mmcebooks.a2hosted.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/real3d-flipbook\/books\/WI Beer and Wine Guide 07.31.23\/thumb22.jpg"},{"title":"page 23","src":"https:\/\/mmcebooks.a2hosted.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/real3d-flipbook\/books\/WI Beer and Wine Guide 07.31.23\/page23.jpg","thumb":"https:\/\/mmcebooks.a2hosted.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/real3d-flipbook\/books\/WI Beer and Wine Guide 07.31.23\/thumb23.jpg"},{"title":"page 24","src":"https:\/\/mmcebooks.a2hosted.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/real3d-flipbook\/books\/WI Beer and Wine Guide 07.31.23\/page24.jpg","thumb":"https:\/\/mmcebooks.a2hosted.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/real3d-flipbook\/books\/WI Beer and Wine Guide 07.31.23\/thumb24.jpg"},{"title":"page 25","src":"https:\/\/mmcebooks.a2hosted.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/real3d-flipbook\/books\/WI Beer and Wine Guide 07.31.23\/page25.jpg","thumb":"https:\/\/mmcebooks.a2hosted.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/real3d-flipbook\/books\/WI Beer and Wine Guide 07.31.23\/thumb25.jpg"},{"title":"page 26","src":"https:\/\/mmcebooks.a2hosted.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/real3d-flipbook\/books\/WI Beer and Wine Guide 07.31.23\/page26.jpg","thumb":"https:\/\/mmcebooks.a2hosted.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/real3d-flipbook\/books\/WI Beer and Wine Guide 07.31.23\/thumb26.jpg"},{"title":"page 27","src":"https:\/\/mmcebooks.a2hosted.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/real3d-flipbook\/books\/WI Beer and Wine Guide 07.31.23\/page27.jpg","thumb":"https:\/\/mmcebooks.a2hosted.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/real3d-flipbook\/books\/WI Beer and Wine Guide 07.31.23\/thumb27.jpg"},{"title":"page 28","src":"https:\/\/mmcebooks.a2hosted.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/real3d-flipbook\/books\/WI Beer and Wine Guide 07.31.23\/page28.jpg","thumb":"https:\/\/mmcebooks.a2hosted.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/real3d-flipbook\/books\/WI Beer and Wine Guide 07.31.23\/thumb28.jpg"},{"title":"page 29","src":"https:\/\/mmcebooks.a2hosted.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/real3d-flipbook\/books\/WI Beer and Wine Guide 07.31.23\/page29.jpg","thumb":"https:\/\/mmcebooks.a2hosted.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/real3d-flipbook\/books\/WI Beer and Wine Guide 07.31.23\/thumb29.jpg"},{"title":"page 30","src":"https:\/\/mmcebooks.a2hosted.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/real3d-flipbook\/books\/WI Beer and Wine Guide 07.31.23\/page30.jpg","thumb":"https:\/\/mmcebooks.a2hosted.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/real3d-flipbook\/books\/WI Beer and Wine Guide 07.31.23\/thumb30.jpg"},{"title":"page 31","src":"https:\/\/mmcebooks.a2hosted.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/real3d-flipbook\/books\/WI Beer and Wine Guide 07.31.23\/page31.jpg","thumb":"https:\/\/mmcebooks.a2hosted.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/real3d-flipbook\/books\/WI Beer and Wine Guide 07.31.23\/thumb31.jpg"},{"title":"page 32","src":"https:\/\/mmcebooks.a2hosted.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/real3d-flipbook\/books\/WI Beer and Wine Guide 07.31.23\/page32.jpg","thumb":"https:\/\/mmcebooks.a2hosted.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/real3d-flipbook\/books\/WI Beer and Wine Guide 07.31.23\/thumb32.jpg"},{"title":"page 33","src":"https:\/\/mmcebooks.a2hosted.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/real3d-flipbook\/books\/WI Beer and Wine Guide 07.31.23\/page33.jpg","thumb":"https:\/\/mmcebooks.a2hosted.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/real3d-flipbook\/books\/WI Beer and Wine Guide 07.31.23\/thumb33.jpg"},{"title":"page 34","src":"https:\/\/mmcebooks.a2hosted.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/real3d-flipbook\/books\/WI Beer and Wine Guide 07.31.23\/page34.jpg","thumb":"https:\/\/mmcebooks.a2hosted.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/real3d-flipbook\/books\/WI Beer and Wine Guide 07.31.23\/thumb34.jpg"},{"title":"page 35","src":"https:\/\/mmcebooks.a2hosted.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/real3d-flipbook\/books\/WI Beer and Wine Guide 07.31.23\/page35.jpg","thumb":"https:\/\/mmcebooks.a2hosted.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/real3d-flipbook\/books\/WI Beer and Wine Guide 07.31.23\/thumb35.jpg"},{"title":"page 36","src":"https:\/\/mmcebooks.a2hosted.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/real3d-flipbook\/books\/WI Beer and Wine Guide 07.31.23\/page36.jpg","thumb":"https:\/\/mmcebooks.a2hosted.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/real3d-flipbook\/books\/WI Beer and Wine Guide 07.31.23\/thumb36.jpg"},{"title":"page 37","src":"https:\/\/mmcebooks.a2hosted.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/real3d-flipbook\/books\/WI Beer and Wine Guide 07.31.23\/page37.jpg","thumb":"https:\/\/mmcebooks.a2hosted.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/real3d-flipbook\/books\/WI Beer and Wine Guide 07.31.23\/thumb37.jpg"},{"title":"page 38","src":"https:\/\/mmcebooks.a2hosted.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/real3d-flipbook\/books\/WI Beer and Wine Guide 07.31.23\/page38.jpg","thumb":"https:\/\/mmcebooks.a2hosted.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/real3d-flipbook\/books\/WI Beer and Wine Guide 07.31.23\/thumb38.jpg"},{"title":"page 39","src":"https:\/\/mmcebooks.a2hosted.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/real3d-flipbook\/books\/WI Beer and Wine Guide 07.31.23\/page39.jpg","thumb":"https:\/\/mmcebooks.a2hosted.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/real3d-flipbook\/books\/WI Beer and Wine Guide 07.31.23\/thumb39.jpg"},{"title":"page 40","src":"https:\/\/mmcebooks.a2hosted.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/real3d-flipbook\/books\/WI Beer and Wine Guide 07.31.23\/page40.jpg","thumb":"https:\/\/mmcebooks.a2hosted.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/real3d-flipbook\/books\/WI Beer and Wine Guide 07.31.23\/thumb40.jpg"},{"title":"page 41","src":"https:\/\/mmcebooks.a2hosted.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/real3d-flipbook\/books\/WI Beer and Wine Guide 07.31.23\/page41.jpg","thumb":"https:\/\/mmcebooks.a2hosted.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/real3d-flipbook\/books\/WI Beer and Wine Guide 07.31.23\/thumb41.jpg"},{"title":"page 42","src":"https:\/\/mmcebooks.a2hosted.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/real3d-flipbook\/books\/WI Beer and Wine Guide 07.31.23\/page42.jpg","thumb":"https:\/\/mmcebooks.a2hosted.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/real3d-flipbook\/books\/WI Beer and Wine Guide 07.31.23\/thumb42.jpg"},{"title":"page 43","src":"https:\/\/mmcebooks.a2hosted.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/real3d-flipbook\/books\/WI Beer and Wine Guide 07.31.23\/page43.jpg","thumb":"https:\/\/mmcebooks.a2hosted.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/real3d-flipbook\/books\/WI Beer and Wine Guide 07.31.23\/thumb43.jpg"},{"title":"page 44","src":"https:\/\/mmcebooks.a2hosted.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/real3d-flipbook\/books\/WI Beer and Wine Guide 07.31.23\/page44.jpg","thumb":"https:\/\/mmcebooks.a2hosted.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/real3d-flipbook\/books\/WI Beer and Wine Guide 07.31.23\/thumb44.jpg"}],"mode":"fullscreen","viewMode":"webgl","skin":"light","sound":true,"pdfPageScale":1.5,"pdfPageQuality":0.9,"pdfPageBgColor":"#FFFFFF","pdfUrl":"","thumbnailsOnStart":false,"contentOnStart":false,"rightToLeft":false,"loadAllPages":false,"pageWidth":864,"pageHeight":1080,"thumbnailWidth":100,"thumbnailHeight":125,"zoom":1,"zoomLevels":"1,1.2,1.5,1.9,2.5,4,6","zoomDisabled":false,"startPage":1,"deeplinking":{"enabled":false,"prefix":""},"lightboxThumbnailUrl":"","lightboxCssClass":"","lightboxText":"","lightBoxOpened":false,"lightBoxFullscreen":false,"backgroundColor":"#818181","backgroundPattern":"","height":400,"fitToWindow":false,"fitToParent":false,"fitToHeight":false,"offsetTop":0,"responsiveHeight":false,"aspectRatio":2,"btnNext":{"enabled":true,"icon":"fa-chevron-right","title":"Next Page"},"btnPrev":{"enabled":true,"icon":"fa-chevron-left","title":"Next Page"},"btnZoomIn":{"enabled":true,"icon":"fa-plus","title":"Zoom in"},"btnZoomOut":{"enabled":true,"icon":"fa-minus","title":"Zoom out"},"btnToc":{"enabled":true,"icon":"fa-list-ol","title":"Table of content"},"btnThumbs":{"enabled":true,"icon":"fa-th-large","title":"Pages"},"btnShare":{"enabled":true,"icon":"fa-link","title":"Share"},"btnSound":{"enabled":"true","icon":"fa-volume-up","title":"Sound"},"btnDownloadPages":{"enabled":true,"url":"","icon":"fa-download","title":"Download pages"},"btnExpand":{"enabled":true,"icon":"fa-expand","iconAlt":"fa-compress","title":"Toggle fullscreen"},"btnExpandLightbox":{"enabled":true,"icon":"fa-expand","iconAlt":"fa-compress","title":"Toggle fullscreen"},"cameraDistance":2800,"pan":0,"panMax":20,"panMin":-20,"tilt":0,"tiltMax":0,"tiltMin":-60,"bookX":0,"bookY":0,"bookZ":0,"pageMaterial":"phong","pageHardness":1,"coverHardness":4,"pageSegmentsW":8,"pageSegmentsH":1,"pageShininess":20,"pageFlipDuration":1.5,"submit":"Save Changes","socialShare":[],"rootFolder":"https:\/\/mmcebooks.a2hosted.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/real3d-flipbook\/"}